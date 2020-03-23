A Texas County Sheriff’s Department investigation Sunday has led to multiple felony charges against a Licking man.
Nathan W. Brunk, 25, of 211 N. Main St. at Licking, is charged with second-degree domestic assault (a class D felony) and third-degree domestic assault (a class E felony) of a woman.
Sheriff Scott Lindsey said deputies were dispatched regarding an incident on Shannon Lane in the Summersville area, where a woman reported that a man later identified as Brunk had assaulted her.
Lindsey said the woman told officers an argument began over a phone, and Brunk punched her several times in the face and stomach. She also stated she was pregnant.
Another female family member attempted to intervene, Lindsey said, and was struck as well. Brunk was interviewed and reportedly admitted to striking both of the women. He was arrested and transported to the Texas County Jail with a bond set at $200,000.
