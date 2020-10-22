CHARGED

Two Licking residents are in jail on felony drug charges. 

A Texas County Sheriff’s Department investigation Sunday (Oct. 18) led to a Licking man and woman each facing a felony drug charge.

Vicki A. Studdard 56, is charged with possession of a controlled substance (a class D felony), and Joshua Studdard, 34, is also charged felony possession of a controlled substance along with third-degree domestic assault (a class E felony).

Sheriff Scott Lindsey said deputies responded just before 9 a.m. to a disturbance at a residence on Highway P in the Licking area, and one of the people involved admitted to having illegal drugs inside the residence. 

Deputies recovered a crystal-like substance believed to be methamphetamine, Lindsey said, and received a reported that a man had assaulted a woman. The Studdards were arrested and transported to the Texas County Jail. Her bond was set at $10,000; his at $100,000.

 

FACT CHECK See inaccurate information in this story? Tell us here.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments