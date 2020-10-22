A Texas County Sheriff’s Department investigation Sunday (Oct. 18) led to a Licking man and woman each facing a felony drug charge.
Vicki A. Studdard 56, is charged with possession of a controlled substance (a class D felony), and Joshua Studdard, 34, is also charged felony possession of a controlled substance along with third-degree domestic assault (a class E felony).
Sheriff Scott Lindsey said deputies responded just before 9 a.m. to a disturbance at a residence on Highway P in the Licking area, and one of the people involved admitted to having illegal drugs inside the residence.
Deputies recovered a crystal-like substance believed to be methamphetamine, Lindsey said, and received a reported that a man had assaulted a woman. The Studdards were arrested and transported to the Texas County Jail. Her bond was set at $10,000; his at $100,000.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.