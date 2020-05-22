A Licking man is charged with an incident that occurred last fall.
According to the deputy’s report, the man fled a short distance before tripping and falling after the officer arrived at his home to arrest him on a Dent County warrant. The deputy then apprehended him and took him to the Texas County Jail.
Samuel J. Rogers, 35, of 14598 Mooney Hollow Drive at Licking, was arrested on original charges of first-degree burglary (a class B felony), along with stealing $750 or more and unlawful possession of a firearm (both class D felonies). On Thursday, Rogers was charged by the Texas County prosecutor with resisting or interfering with an arrest for a felony (a class E felony).
Bond on the new charge is set at $150,000.
