A Licking woman was injured Wednesday night in an accident in Osage County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. 

Troopers said a southbound 2014 Chevrolet Equinox driven by Sandra J. Falter, 55, made a left turn into the path of a northbound 2017 Toyota Highlander operated by Keisha N. Kimrey, 31, of Licking. 

Both drivers, who were wearing seat belts, received minor injuries. Kimrey was taken by ambulance to Boone Hospital in Columbia. Falter was taken by private vehicle to Capital Regional Hospital in Jefferson City. 

Both vehicles had extensive damage. 

