The Licking Police Department is investigating a rash of vehicle break-ins that occurred during the overnight hours Friday on the north side of town.

Police are asking for the community’s assistance. If anyone has home security cameras in the area, the department asks residents review the footage and contact the department if they observe anything suspicious.

"Furthermore, we ask everyone take extra precautions and ensure you do not leave valuables in your vehicles and make sure to lock your vehicles at night,” said Chief Pat Burton.

All information provided will remain confidential. The office number is 573-674-2278.

