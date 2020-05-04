Branches of the Texas County Library will continue to be closed to the public until May 18 amid restrictions related to COVID-19.
Patrons can use book drops to return any books.
The library has facilities at Houston, Cabool, Licking and Summersville.
Overdue fees will be waived through May 30.
