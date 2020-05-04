Branches of the Texas County Library will continue to be closed to the public until May 18 amid restrictions related to COVID-19.

Patrons can use book drops to return any books.

The library has facilities at Houston, Cabool, Licking and Summersville.

Overdue fees will be waived through May 30.

FACT CHECK See inaccurate information in this story? Tell us here.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments