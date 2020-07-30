This area’s congressman introduced legislation last week to help save rural hospitals, which were already financially suffering before the pandemic hit this spring. COVID-19 has hurt them further as patients put off healthcare.
Rep. Jason Smith, R-Salem, is sponsoring the “Saving Rural Hospitals from Closure Act” that authorizes the secretary of U.S. Health and Human Services to take certain measures, including forgiving some accelerated Medicare payments to rural hospitals that are experiencing hardship. In April, Smith successfully lobbied the Trump Administration to allow county-owned hospitals, such as Texas County Memorial Hospital, to qualify for critical financial assistance programs.
Smith said he continues to implore the White House and congressional leaders to explore all cost saving opportunities for rural hospitals.
“Put simply, this bill will help to keep our rural hospitals open by allowing the secretary of HHS to give hospitals the flexibility they need to remain financially viable,” said Smith. “Last year was the worst year since 2010 for hospital closures in rural communities. Yet, due to increased financial hardships inflicted by the coronavirus, this year could be even worse.”
Smith said any future federal responses to the coronavirus must include this legislation to ensure rural hospitals do not emerge from this pandemic in a worse position than they were before it began.
The Missouri Hospital Association praised Smith for his work.
