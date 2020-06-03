A Lebanon man is charged with a pair of felonies as a result of a Houston Police Department investigation last November.
Kory R. Tipton, 28, of Lebanon, was charged May 27 with second-degree trafficking drugs (a class C felony) and possession of a controlled substance (a class D felony).
According to a report, two officers were dispatched Nov. 24 regarding a report of several people going in and out of the Dollar Tree store in Houston without making purchases. The officers made contact with multiple people at the store, including Tipton, who reportedly lied about his identity.
Once his true identity was established, the officers discovered Tipton had two active Laclede County warrants and placed him under arrest. During subsequent searches of his person and of the vehicle in the parking lot he had been a passenger in, 84 grams of methamphetamine and numerous illegal pills were reportedly found, along with several items of drug paraphernalia, including a digital scale.
The officers reported that Tipton stated all of the items were his, and that he had come to Houston to sell drugs.
All of the pills and meth were seized as evidence and sent to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crime lab for further testing.
Tipton was taken to the Texas County Jail, while other people who were with him at the store were reportedly released from the scene.
His bond is set at $150,000.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.