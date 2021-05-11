Two members of the Houston Rural Fire Association allege a ballot issue in April to form a taxing district was improperly administered by the Texas County clerk. Additionally, they ask for a recount of the ballots as allowed by state statute because of the closeness of the issue — less than 1 percent.
The allegations are outlined in a six-page lawsuit filed in Texas County Circuit Court.
Willie Adey, a retired excavator, and Carl Watson, a retired Missouri State Highway Patrol officer and former Texas County sheriff, ask Circuit Judge William Hickle to order a recount and conduct an inquiry to the administration of the election by County Clerk Laura Crowley.
The association board asked voters during the April election to approve converting from a dues-paying operating organization to one supported by a tax levy. It told residents that membership dues — which are not paid by everyone within its boundaries — were not keeping up with its operating expenses and asked voters permission to assess a 30-cent per $100 assessed valuation tax.
The measure was narrowly defeated 283-278 (including 11 provisional ballots when there were questions whether the voter should receive a ballot), according to an unofficial tally released the Wednesday morning after the election. By Friday, the certified total changed to 277-273, according to court documents.
In the documents filed in circuit court, the men say Crowley failed or refused to provide the total number of ballots not printed or the number of eligible voters who did not have the correct ballot.
The problem was first disclosed the Friday before the election after Crowley in a statement said voters who believe they should be able to vote on the issue should ask for a “provisional ballot,” which would be reviewed for eligibility by her office.
As part of seeking a recount, the plaintiffs also seek a declaration that the issue passed or a new election ordered. They ask that all costs and lawyer fees be assessed to Crowley.
According to the lawsuit, “These election irregularities are of a sufficient magnitude to cast doubt on the validity of the election.”
Crowley reviewed questions to her attorney, county counselor Parke Stevens Jr.
