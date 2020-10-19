Several law enforcement agencies in Texas County are teaming up to conduct a raffle to benefit the local "Shop with a Hero" program that benefits children of low-income families at Christmas.

Numerous area businesses have donated items to be raffled off. A complete list can be viewed on the Texas County Sheriff’s Department’s Facebook page, or below this article.

Ticket sales are under way and will end Dec 7. Items will be raffled during the annual event on Dec. 19. Organizers said the goal is to be able to provide 150 children residing in Texas County with Christmas presents. Proceeds from all ticket sales will be donated to the county program.

Tickets cost $1 each or 6 for $5, and are available from personnel with the Texas County Sheriff’s Department, Houston Police Department, Cabool Police Department and Licking Police Department. They can also be obtained at the sheriff’s department from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

You do not need to be present to win.

raffle flyer

FACT CHECK See inaccurate information in this story? Tell us here.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments