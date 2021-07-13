COVID-19 cases in Texas County continue to jump, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services said Tuesday.
In the last seven days, it reported 47 additional cases and a positivity rate in testing of 26.9 percent, the state said. The county health department said its figures from July 6-11 were 43 with 30 isolated at home and six hospitalized. The death count is up by one to 25. Of the cases identified, two had been vaccinated.
Texas County Memorial Hospital said Tuesday it has admitted 10 patients in the last week. Its own positive test rate this week took a huge jump to 30.8 percent from 9.5 percent last week.
Of the 1,980 cases found in the county since the pandemic began only eight had been vaccinated and none resulted in hospitalization.
Texas, like several counties in southwest Missouri with low vaccination rates, has seen a leap in cases in the last two weeks. According to tallies from federal databases, some counties in southwest Missouri are among the top infected in the United States.
On Monday, Mercy Hospital in Springfield reported it had 134 COVID-19 patients. Across town, CoxHealth had 126 admissions. Cox said it secured an additional 141 traveling nurses and respiratory therapists and was attempting to find more to help fill gaps.
In the last report issued by the Texas County Health Department on July 6, there had been 40 COVID-19 cases in the prior week. The Texas County Health Department announced late Friday it would offer an evening COVID-19 vaccination clinic Monday, July 19, at its North U.S. 63 facility in Houston.
The hours are 4 to 7 p.m. It will be Johnson & Johnson, the single-dose vaccine. In its July 6 report, the county health department said there had been 40 positive cases in the prior seven-days.
VACCINATION RATES
Only about one in five in Texas County have been completely vaccinated for COVID-19, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported Saturday.
That’s about half of the Missouri rate – 39.6 percent.
As of Saturday in Texas County, 5,939 residents and have initiated vaccinations, and 5,209 have completed the two-dose process. In the last seven days, doses have been administered to 150 people. Doses are available at Walgreens in downtown Houston, Texas County Memorial Hospital in Houston, Missouri Ozarks Community Health in Houston, Cabool and Licking, Houston Walmart Supercenter and Texas County Health Department in Houston.
Here are the completed vaccination rates for counties in south-central Missouri, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services: Texas, 20.5 percent; Phelps, 30.6; Dent, 19.8; Shannon, 18.5; Howell, 18; Douglas, 15.5; Wright, 21.9; Laclede, 23.7; and Pulaski, 11.8.
Here is the percentage of residents who have initiated the process: Texas, 23.4 percent; Phelps, 34.1; Dent, 22.2; Shannon, 21.3; Howell, 22.6; Douglas, 18.2; Wright, 25.7; Laclede, 27.6; and Pulaski, 13.9.
