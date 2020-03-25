NEWS UPDATE

News on the coronavirus crisis and how it affects Texas County:

•Paddy Creek Campground has closed in northwest Texas County, the U.S. Forest Service announced.

•Gov. Mike Parson requested that President Donald J. Trump approve a major disaster declaration for the entire state of Missouri to provide federal assistance for state and local COVID-19 pandemic preparedness and emergency response efforts. In the request filed Tuesday, Parson said the pandemic is of such severity and magnitude that an effective response is beyond the state and local governments.

•New form announced to report price gouging.

FACT CHECK See inaccurate information in this story? Tell us here.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments