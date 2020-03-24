Here's a look at news Tuesday affecting Texas County residents due to the coronavirus crisis:
•Springfield-Greene County issue "stay at home" order as death count increases to three.
•The Missouri Department of Conservation and the Missouri Conservation Commission announce they are temporarily waiving permit requirements for sport fishing and daily trout tags for Missouri residents and nonresidents whose fishing privileges are not otherwise suspended.
The waiver of needing a permit or trout tag to fish will run from Friday, March 27, through April 15. MDC will reassess the situation at that point. All season dates and limits will continue to apply and be enforced. “The current public-health emergency caused by the coronavirus (COVID-19) has many Missourians and others looking for safe ways to get outside in nature,” said MDC Director Sara Parker Pauley.
•Texas County 911 business office and dispatch is closed to visitors. Persons who have an address question or business question dial 417-967-5309. For an emergency, dial 911.
•Houston School District grab-and-go begins today; food distribution for children in place.
•The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services announced Monday night that a local hospital is among sites where mobile tests can be conducted. Texas County Memorial Hospital is on the list. Persons must call the site before visiting the hospital or testing location to determine testing eligibility. Many sites still require physician orders or evaluation before testing is approved.
•The Missouri State Highway Patrol is immediately suspending all written and skills-based driver road testing at all locations through April 6. This includes operator, commercial driver license and motorcycle testing.
•Missouri State Parks will temporarily close all campgrounds and lodging, effective Friday, March 27, through Thursday, April 30. This includes campgrounds, park-run lodging and concessionaire-run lodging, including at Montauk State Park. Missouri State Parks will remain open to the public, including day-use areas, boat ramps and trails.
