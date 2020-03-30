The latest you need to know about the coronavirus and its affect in this area:
•The Houston Area Chamber of Commerce will not hold its luncheon meeting on Wednesday, April 1.
•An updated list of resources for businesses and resources for workers impacted by layoffs can be found at ded.mo.gov/coronavirus.
•The City of Cabool lobby is closing to foot traffic. Payments can be made at the dropbox, mail or over the phone. Persons can call 417-962-3136 if an appointment is needed.
