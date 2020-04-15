PICKUP MEAL

Houston resident Bobby Bell accepts a meal from Roberto Garcia Jr. at the Liilia's Taqueria pickup window in the alley on the east side of Grand Avenue in downtown Houston. Some area restaurants remain open with drive-through or pickup service only.

Here's the latest news affecting Texas County about the coronavirus:

The Missouri Department of Labor and Industrial Relations’ (DOLIR’s) Division of Employment Security (DES) is encouraging the self-employed, gig workers and independent contractors whose businesses have been impacted by the coronavirus to apply for unemployment assistance. Under the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) program, those who qualify will be eligible for weekly benefit payments of between $133 and $320 per week plus a $600 federal supplement available under the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC) program.

Those who are self-employed, impacted by the coronavirus and have not already filed a claim, are encouraged to file claims online at uinteract.labor.mo.gov

Here’s some additional information: Before calling the DES, check for additional information on unemployment by visiting labor.mo.gov/coronavirus, watch how-to videos at labor.mo.gov/des/videos, check for correspondence and claim status at uinteract.labor.mo.gov and ask unemployment questions of the Department’s virtual assistant at labor.mo.gov.

 

