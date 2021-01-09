Texas County Memorial Hospital would like the community to know that they do not have COVID vaccines just yet to distribute to patients in the community. When the hospital does receive the vaccines, there is a standardized distribution plan organized by the State of Missouri and the hospital will follow their guidelines.
Currently the State of Missouri is in Phase 1a of the vaccine distribution. Phase 1a eligibility includes:
•Front-facing/direct patient care healthcare workers.
•Long-term care facilities (nursing homes, residential care homes) and staff.
Once the state announces that Phase 1a has been completed, they will move into Phase 1b. Phase 1b eligibility includes:
•High risk individuals ages 18-64 and those over the age of 65.
•Essential workers and first responders.
Other phases will soon follow the conclusion of Phases 1a and 1b, adding populations that are at increased risk, such as correctional facilities and homeless individuals, and lastly, the general public.
Currently there is not a definitive timeline as to when the additional phases will be added, but the State of Missouri will move to new phases as a "whole state,” not in regions or individual counties.
Texas County Memorial Hospital is in the process of seeking approval to be a COVID vaccine provider and will follow the distribution guidelines established by the CDC and the State of Missouri.
For more information regarding COVID vaccines and their availability in Missouri, visit covidvaccine.mo.gov.
