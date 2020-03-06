Filings are under way for offices that will be filled later this year.
Voters will be pick a party nominee for each office in August. The General Election is Nov. 3.
Here are candidates who have filed:
U.S. representative, District 8: Incumbent Jason Smith, Salem, Republican; and Kathy Ellis, Festus, Democrat.
State representative, District 142: Terry Brown, Cabool; Bennie Cook, Houston; and David Giarratano, Raymondville. All are Republicans.
State senator: District 33: Rep. Robert Ross, Yukon, Republican; Rep. Karla Eslinger, Wasola, Republican; Van Kelly, Norwood, Republican; and Tammy Harty, Grandin, Democrat.
Assessor: Debbie James, incumbent, Solo, Republican.
Collector-Treasurer: Tammy Cantrell, incumbent, Houston, Democrat.
Texas County Commissioner, District 2: Doyle Heiney, incumbent, Summersville, Republican; and John E. Mitchell, Licking, Democrat.
Coroner: Marie Lasater, incumbent, Licking, Republican.
Texas County Commissioner, District 1: Brenda Jarrett, Cabool, Democrat; and John Casey, incumbent, Houston.
Sheriff: Scott Lindsey, incumbent, Licking, Republican.
Public Administrator: Tina Garrett of Licking and Ashley Applegate of Houston.
Also on the ballot is surveyor.
The deadline to file is 5 p.m. March 31.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.