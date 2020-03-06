FILINGS

Filings opened Feb. 25 and close at 5 p.m. March 31.

Filings are under way for offices that will be filled later this year. 

Voters will be pick a party nominee for each office in August. The General Election is Nov. 3. 

Here are candidates who have filed:

U.S. representative, District 8: Incumbent Jason Smith, Salem, Republican; and Kathy Ellis, Festus, Democrat. 

State representative, District 142: Terry Brown, Cabool; Bennie Cook, Houston; and David Giarratano, Raymondville. All are Republicans.

State senator: District 33: Rep. Robert Ross, Yukon, Republican; Rep. Karla Eslinger, Wasola, Republican; Van Kelly, Norwood, Republican; and Tammy Harty, Grandin, Democrat.

Assessor: Debbie James, incumbent, Solo, Republican.

Collector-Treasurer: Tammy Cantrell, incumbent, Houston, Democrat.

Texas County Commissioner, District 2: Doyle Heiney, incumbent, Summersville, Republican; and John E. Mitchell, Licking, Democrat.

Coroner: Marie Lasater, incumbent, Licking, Republican. 

Texas County Commissioner, District 1: Brenda Jarrett, Cabool, Democrat; and John Casey, incumbent, Houston.

Sheriff: Scott Lindsey, incumbent, Licking, Republican.

Public Administrator: Tina Garrett of Licking and Ashley Applegate of Houston.

Also on the ballot is surveyor.

 The deadline to file is 5 p.m. March 31. 

FACT CHECK See inaccurate information in this story? Tell us here.

0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Load comments