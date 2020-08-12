The Texas County Health Department reported four additional COVID-19 cases since its report on Monday.
It said Wednesday 13 are in isolation — up three from Monday — and four are hospitalized.
There have been 61 confirmed cases since the pandemic began — most of those occurring in the last month and they have recovered.
“Covid-19 is less likely to be transmitted during brief interactions, such as passing by another person at a location. It is most easily spread during an event or activity setting where people are close by for extended amount of time,” the department said in a statement Wednesday. “Unlike "community transmission” cases where a linked association to a case is unknown; the majority of the recent positive tests have come from close contacts directly linked in some way to a positive case.”
One local church congregation, Ozark Baptist Church, was notified that its speaker Sunday tested positive, members are reporting.
Here’s a look at cumulative totals in south-central Missouri: Howell (159), Douglas (89), Wright (65), Laclede (209), Pulaski (249), Phelps (100), Dent (15).
Statewide on Wednesday, Missouri reported 1,595 new COVID-19 cases and 11 additional deaths. The brings's the state's total to 62,530 cases and 1,323 deaths.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.