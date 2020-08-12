CORONAVIRUS

Four additional cases were reported Wednesday in the county.

The Texas County Health Department reported four additional COVID-19 cases since its report on Monday.

It said Wednesday 13 are in isolation — up three from Monday — and four are hospitalized.

There have been 61 confirmed cases since the pandemic began — most of those occurring in the last month and they have recovered.

“Covid-19 is less likely to be transmitted during brief interactions, such as passing by another person at a location. It is most easily spread during an event or activity setting where people are close by for extended amount of time,” the department said in a statement Wednesday. “Unlike "community transmission” cases where a linked association to a case is unknown; the majority of the recent positive tests have come from close contacts directly linked in some way to a positive case.”

One local church congregation, Ozark Baptist Church, was notified that its speaker Sunday tested positive, members are reporting.

Here’s a look at cumulative totals in south-central Missouri: Howell (159), Douglas (89), Wright (65), Laclede (209), Pulaski (249), Phelps (100), Dent (15).

Statewide on Wednesday, Missouri reported 1,595 new COVID-19 cases and 11 additional deaths. The brings's the state's total to 62,530 cases and 1,323 deaths. 

