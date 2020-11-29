YOUTH DEER SEASON

The section portion of the youth deer season ends Sunday, Nov. 29. 

The late portion of youth deer season is underway in Missouri. 

Early Sunday, hunters in Texas County have killed 34. The tally was: bucks, 11; button bucks, 5; and does, 18. 

The season runs for two days and started Saturday. 

The top harvest in the state is in Osage County with 65. 

