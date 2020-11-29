The late portion of youth deer season is underway in Missouri.
Early Sunday, hunters in Texas County have killed 34. The tally was: bucks, 11; button bucks, 5; and does, 18.
The season runs for two days and started Saturday.
The top harvest in the state is in Osage County with 65.
Send your pictures to news@houstonherald.com.
