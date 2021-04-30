Farmers Market 2021

Numerous vendors and customers interact Friday morning at the Lone Star Farmers Market at First Street and Pine Street in downtown Houston. 

 DOUG DAVISON | HOUSTON HERALD

The Lone Star Farmers Market will be open this morning (Friday, April 30) at the Lone Star Plaza at First and Pine streets in downtown Houston. 

Hours are 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Fridays.

Vendors also have access to the walk-in cooler and fast freezer at the Lone Star Annex. 

