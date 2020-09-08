Tonight's Houston High School volleyball game at home against Summersville will be broadcast live.
Fans can watch this evening at houstonherald.com/live.
Junior varsity will play at 5:30 p.m. followed by jayvee. If you'd like to be notified when the broadcast starts signup for free text alerts (if not already registered) here.
