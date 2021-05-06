The Houston High School softball team will play today for the Missouri State High School Activities Association Class 2 District 4 championship.
The second-seeded Lady Tigers advanced the the final by downing No. 7 Hollister 5-1 in a semifinal game yesterday. South Central Association co-champion Houston (16-3) will face top-seeded Forsyth (20-5) for the district title. Forsyth earned a spot in the final with an 11-1 victory over Cabool in a run rule shortened game yesterday.
The championship contest will be played at the Mayberry Sports Complex at Mayberry Park in Mountain Grove. The first pitch is scheduled for 5 p.m.
In first round games, the Lady Tigers beat Liberty 13-3 and Forsyth blanked Thayer 12-0.
HHS junior Mali Brookshire smacks a lead-off single during the fourth inning of the Lady Tigers' win over Hollister in a district tournament semifinal game Wednesday at Mountain Grove.
HHS junior lowers her bat big time prior to delivering a perfect sacrifice bunt during the first inning of the Lady Tigers' win over Hollister in a district tournament semifinal game Wednesday at Mountain Grove.
As third base coach Jim Moore gives instructions to a runner behind her, HHS junior Hannah Dzurick rounds third base on the way to scoring the first run in the Lady Tigers' 5-1 win over Hollister in a district tournament game Wednesday at Mountain Grove.
HHS junior third baseman Mali Brookshire prepares to catch a pop fly for an out during the first inning of the Lady Tigers' win over Hollister in a district tournament semifinal game Wednesday at Mountain Grove.
After fielding a ground ball, HHS junior Hannah Dzurick throws to sophomore second baseman Madi Reed for a force out during the fourth inning of the Lady Tigers' win over Hollister in a district tournament semifinal game Wednesday at Mountain Grove.
HHS junior Mackenzie Holder squares to bunt during the second inning of the Lady Tigers' win over Hollister in a district tournament semifinal game Wednesday at Mountain Grove.
HHS junior Hannah Dzurick takes a cut during the first inning of the Lady Tigers' win over Hollister in a district tournament semifinal game Wednesday at Mountain Grove.
HHS sophomore Aliyah Walker delivers a pitch during the fouth inning of the Lady Tigers' win over Hollister in a district tournament semifinal game Wednesday at Mountain Grove.
HHS sophomore Aliyah Walker takes a high a pitch during the fifth inning of the Lady Tigers' win over Hollister in a district tournament semifinal game Wednesday at Mountain Grove.
HHS junior third baseman Mali Brookshire prepares to catch a pop fly for an out during the first inning of the Lady Tigers' win over Hollister in a district tournament semifinal game Wednesday at Mountain Grove.
HHS junior Hannah Dzurick takes a cut during the first inning of the Lady Tigers' win over Hollister in a district tournament semifinal game Wednesday at Mountain Grove.
HHS sophomore Aliyah Walker delivers a pitch during the fouth inning of the Lady Tigers' win over Hollister in a district tournament semifinal game Wednesday at Mountain Grove.
After fielding a ground ball, HHS junior Hannah Dzurick throws to sophomore second baseman Madi Reed for a force out during the fourth inning of the Lady Tigers' win over Hollister in a district tournament semifinal game Wednesday at Mountain Grove.
HHS sophomore Aliyah Walker takes a high a pitch during the fifth inning of the Lady Tigers' win over Hollister in a district tournament semifinal game Wednesday at Mountain Grove.
