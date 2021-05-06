The Houston High School softball team will play today for the Missouri State High School Activities Association Class 2 District 4 championship.

The second-seeded Lady Tigers advanced the the final by downing No. 7 Hollister 5-1 in a semifinal game yesterday. South Central Association co-champion Houston (16-3) will face top-seeded Forsyth (20-5) for the district title. Forsyth earned a spot in the final with an 11-1 victory over Cabool in a run rule shortened game yesterday.

The championship contest will be played at the Mayberry Sports Complex at Mayberry Park in Mountain Grove. The first pitch is scheduled for 5 p.m.

In first round games, the Lady Tigers beat Liberty 13-3 and Forsyth blanked Thayer 12-0.

PHOTOS: HHS softball vs. Hollister

Photos from the Houston High School softball team's win over Hollister in a Class 2 District 4 Tournament semifinal game (Wednesday, May 5, 2021, in Mountain Grove, Mo.).

