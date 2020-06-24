L&R Industries of Cabool is the latest business to join the Ozarks Small Business Incubator (OzSBI) as a “Business Champion Member.”
L&R Industries produces collapsible steel reels, mechanical steel tubing, material processing systems projects, millwright service work, metal fabrication items and offers rigging and crane services.
OzSBI Champions are businesses dedicated to seeing the region’s business community flourish. Their support allows OzSBI to grow mentoring programs, workshops and networking opportunities while helping entrepreneurs and business owners succeed. OzSBI Champion Members receive exclusive benefits including free use of meeting rooms, discounts on OzSBI workshops, promotional opportunities, a banner placed in OzSBI’s lobby and more.
Businesses interested in participating in OzSBI’s membership program can call 417-256-9724 or visit www.ozsbi.com/members.
Since its opening in 2012, OzSBI has assisted more than 200 businesses. OzSBI’s passion is to help talented local entrepreneurs gain business skills, build relationships, get funded and grow successful business. The goal is to improve the economy of the Ozarks by growing businesses that create good jobs, provide new products and services, and pursue innovation. For more information, visit www.ozsbi.com or call 417-256-9724.
