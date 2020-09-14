King of the Court candidates were announced for the Oct. 5 event at Hiett Gymnasium.

They are: Ty Franklin and Evan Fisher-Koch, seniors; Devin Casey and Nathaniel Garnica, juniors; Colten Stewart and Ty Edwards, sophomores; and Ethan Chase and Kayden Crawford.

Royalty is crowned as part of the volleyball event.  

 

