Following a Cabool Police Department investigation of an incident Monday at a Casey’s General Store location in Cabool, a Kansas man face several charges, including a pair of felonies.
Gilbert Olague Jr., 31, of Dodge City, Kan., is charged with felonies of first-degree burglary and second-degree kidnapping, as well as misdemeanors of fourth-degree assault and stealing less than $150.
A Cabool officer reported being dispatched at about 10:40 p.m. regarding a report of a robbery in progress at the Casey’s East location. The officer was advised that Olague had called 911 and announced he had an active warrant and was at Casey’s and was going to “rob the place.”
Upon arrival, the officer entered the store (along with another officer) and Olague reportedly came out from behind the counter in the kitchen area, laid on the floor and was taken into custody.
The officer reported speaking with employees and witnesses and was told that Olague had entered three restricted area in the store, drank a soda without paying and made threatening statements.
The officer was also reportedly told that Olague answered the store’s phone when it rang and told the caller he was “robbing the place.”
The store’s manager told the officer she went into the back office to call the police and Olageu followed her, pushed her into a chair and forcibly shut the door. The manager said Olague then knocked several items off of a wall and desk, and that she felt like a hostage and feared for her life, according to a report.
The officer viewed security video and observed Olague making the woman stay in the office.
A check of Olague’s criminal background showed he had an active probation and parole warrant and a lengthy criminal history in Kansas, including charges of kidnapping, domestic assault, robbery, burglary and resisting arrest.
Olague was taken to the Texas County Jail and has a bond set at $200,000.
