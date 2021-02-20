A Huggins minor were injured Friday afternoon when she lost control on snow-covered Long Valley Road seven miles south of Plato.
She ran off the right side of the roadway, struck a ditch and overturned, said Tpr. Marty Wiseman.
The girl was taken by private vehicle with minor injuries to Texas County Memorial Hospital in Houston. She was wearing a seat belt. The 2003 Honda Civic had extensive damage.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.