A Huggins minor were injured Friday afternoon when she lost control on snow-covered Long Valley Road seven miles south of Plato.

She ran off the right side of the roadway, struck a ditch and overturned, said Tpr. Marty Wiseman. 

The girl was taken by private vehicle with minor injuries to Texas County Memorial Hospital in Houston. She was wearing a seat belt. The 2003 Honda Civic had extensive damage. 

