A judge on Tuesday ordered a recount into an election held in April.
The ruling comes after a 30-minute conference call Friday between Circuit Judge William Hickle, Parke Stevens Jr., counsel for County Clerk Laura Crowley; and Steven Patterson, attorney for the plaintiffs, who are alleging irregularities in the administration of the April 6 election that sought to create a special taxing district for the Houston Rural Fire Department. It narrowly lost.
At the hearing, Stevens argued that the plaintiffs, Carl Watson and Willie Adey, had filed their petition untimely and the issue should be thrown out by the court.
Patterson said Stevens was citing the wrong statute and clearly the lawsuit had been filed properly and there was no time limit.
In this case, Patterson said, the lawsuit was filed May 7, the county clerk was notified by email on May 10 and the following day she replied she would accept service by email about the lawsuit and on May 12 paperwork was sent to her. Nothing was ever returned, Patterson said. “She was aware of this and we’ve been talking to her since January about this election and Parke as well. So everybody was aware of what was going on and we let her know personally what was going on.”
By May 21, the plaintiffs asked the Texas County Sheriff’s Department to follow up with service and four days later the clerk was served.
The plaintiffs asked for a recount of the election under state statute because the margin was 1 percent or less of the vote. Earlier, voters arrived at four polling locations (Cabool High School, Fairview Pentecostal Church, Houston Storm Shelter and Licking Fire Station) and had the opportunity to vote absentee, also.
Some provisional ballots — 11 — also were cast because some voters didn’t receive a ballot that included the matter. It is unknown how many were eligible to vote but didn’t get the right ballot.
The Friday before the election Crowley announced that some registered voters might not receive the right ballot, and urged residents with issues to cast a provisional ballot. When the unofficial vote was announced on the Wednesday after the election, the count was 283-278. On Friday, April 9, the certified total was 277-273. A simple majority was required for passage.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.