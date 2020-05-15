A circuit judge issued a sweeping order Friday related to the board of trustees election for Texas County Memorial Hospital.
After hearing arguments on Thursday, Circuit Judge John Beger issued the edict calling on Texas County Clerk Laura Crowley to:
•Reprint the ballots for the TCMH board election.
•Add the name of Gina Umfleet, who previously had filed for a five-year term, but was disqualified by Crowley. That move made George Sholtz the only candidate on the ballot, according to the county clerk who declared that she was not required to hold an election because there was a sole candidate.
•Allow a write-in candidacy by including on the ballot a place to write in someone’s name. Steve Pierce, a Houston businessman, filed the lawsuit challenging Crowley’s actions after he was denied paperwork to become a write-in candidate. He has until next Friday to declare his candidacy under the write-in procedure, and Crowley is ordered to accept it.
•Contact any voter who has already cast an absentee ballot and allow them to vote again before the June 2 election or in a special election. Gov. Mike Parson earlier rescheduled elections from April 7 to June 2 because the coronavirus.
Crowley could appeal the decision.
This breaking news story will be updated.
