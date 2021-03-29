The following are excerpts from just some of the reports recently generated by the Texas County Sheriff’s Department:

•A deputy responded March 21 to a report of threats at a Highway AW apartment at Plato.

A woman there told the officer she had been awakened that morning by a neighbor man and woman arguing, and that when she asked them to stop they yelled at her.

The woman said the neighbor man had then come to her door and threatened her, indicating he had a gun.

The deputy and other responding officers made contact with the man and took him into custody. The woman was then found hiding under a pile of clothing in front of a dryer.

After she was taken into custody, she attempted to flee but was caught about 200 yards away from the officers’ patrol vehicles.

The woman was found to have multiple active felony warrants – two out of Pulaski County and one out of Texas County. Jena M. Ringwell, 29, of 14155 Highway AW, Apt. E, at Plato, was arrested and taken to jail.

The man also had a warrant, and was arrested. Desante A. White, 25, of 14155 Highway AW, Apt. E, at Plato, was also arrested and taken to jail.

Probable cause statements were sent to the county prosecutor seeking new charges against both offenders.

•Robert Lane, 42, of 1247 Ozark St. in Houston, was arrested March 22 for having multiple active Texas County warrants for three felony drug charges and various traffic offenses.

A deputy made the arrest at Lane’s residence and took him to jail.

Texas County Jail admissions

March 22

Desante A. White – peace disturbance, resisting arrest

Kyle D. Akers – receiving stolen property

Tammy Peterson – sentenced to Missouri Department of Corrections

Jason R. Cochran – Wright County warrant

Robert D. Lane – possession of controlled substance, firearms violation

Lynsey M. Moberly – possession of controlled substance, stealing

March 23

Nathan R. Shafer – stealing

Kimberly M. Shafer – stealing

Jamie A. Bolden – assault, delivery of controlled substance

Tyler J. Brock – driving while revoked, resisting arrest

Melissa Neal – delivery of controlled substance, unlawful use of a weapon

March 24

James R. Cox – statutory rape

Douglas A. Cross – Wright County warrant

March 25

Oliver L. Woosley – possession of controlled substance

Roger Burgess – drug trafficking

Alya W. George – Licking warrant

Benjiman Foster – possession of controlled substance, driving while suspended

March 26

Marie M. Osborne – aiding a sex offender

March 27

Christopher Daugherty – possession of controlled substance

Jacob R. Nugent – possession of controlled substance, unlawful use of weapon

David W. Ball – possession of controlled substance, driving while revoked

Lindle R. Tarton – DWI, possession of controlled substance

March 28

Kara E. Runge – DWI

