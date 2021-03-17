Intercounty Electric Cooperative in Licking will receive a $15 million USDA Rural Development loan to improve infrastructure in its nine-county region that will connect 1,955 customers and build and improve about 136 miles of line.
USDA Rural Development said the investment also includes $432,000 in smart grid technologies that uses digital technology to detect and react to local changes in electricity usage.
Intercounty, which serves about 30,000 customers through 5,700 miles of electric line in nine counties, was among cooperatives in 11 states who received about $598 million. It was the only cooperative in Missouri to receive funds.
“The Biden-Harris administration is committed to bringing critical financial assistance to rural families and making significant investments in community infrastructure across rural America,” said Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack. “These USDA investments will bring affordable electric power to rural residents, tribal communities, community facilities, schools and medical institutions that perform critical services each day. Now is the time for our nation to make significant investments in infrastructure — roads, bridges, broadband and energy — to improve quality of life and support good-paying jobs, transition to a clean energy economy, and keep the United States poised to lead the global economy.”
USDA’s Electric Loan Program helps finance wind, solar and natural gas plants, as well as improvements to produce clean energy from coal-fired plants. Local utilities also use the loans to invest in infrastructure to deliver affordable power to millions of residential, commercial and agricultural consumers.
