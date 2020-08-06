The Intercounty Electric Cooperative annual meeting — postponed earlier due to COVID-19 — is set for Friday.
This year’s schedule will be different from past years.
Here’s what you need to know: The location is at an empty lot at Highway 137 and Deer Lick Street at Licking. The business meeting starts at 9 a.m. Voting is open from 10 a.m. until noon.
Members will be registered and given a ballot to vote in the director election and on a proposed bylaw change as they drive onto the lot. Persons are asked to stay in their vehicles during the business meeting portion and can listen on an FM frequency. Members will cast ballots as they exit the lot at the conclusion of the meeting.
Others may have earlier chosen the mail-in ballot option. Ballots were sent by mail last week.
