Intercounty Electric Cooperative Association held its annual meeting last Friday at Licking. The format was altered due to COVID-19 with members staying in their vehicles and listening via FM frequency.
Members could vote my mail or drop off at the site that this year was east of Intercounty Electric.
In the north district director’s race, Angela Lenox Mallery won over Donald K. Hall, 1,632 to 1,281. Unopposed were Tom Fleener (2,813) in the central district and James Swindell (2,804) in the south district. Members approved a bylaw change, 2,192 to 844.
Several members won electric credits, including Robert and Jane Romines ($600), Don and Norma Rector and Albert Crump ($200 each), and Jennifer Dugay, Ray Goldsmith, Ralph and Shelia Fletcher and Melinda Fuwell ($100 each).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.