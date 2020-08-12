Intercounty Electric Cooperative Association held its annual meeting last Friday at Licking. The format was altered due to COVID-19 with members staying in their vehicles and listening via FM frequency.

Members could vote my mail or drop off at the site that this year was east of Intercounty Electric.

In the north district director’s race, Angela Lenox Mallery won over Donald K. Hall, 1,632 to 1,281. Unopposed were Tom Fleener (2,813) in the central district and James Swindell (2,804) in the south district. Members approved a bylaw change, 2,192 to 844.

Several members won electric credits, including Robert and Jane Romines ($600), Don and Norma Rector and Albert Crump ($200 each), and Jennifer Dugay, Ray Goldsmith, Ralph and Shelia Fletcher and Melinda Fuwell ($100 each).

IECA business meeting

In front of an extremely small crowd of people in cars, Intercounty Electric Cooperative officials seated under a tent conduct the business meeting portion of this year's annual meeting last Friday in an large empty lot at Licking.

