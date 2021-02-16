Update at 10:30 a.m. from Intercounty Electric: "Our situation continues to remains stable at this time and we would like to thank all of our members that are helping us conserve energy. We are not out of the woods yet, but have no immediate plans of planned outages."

Earlier, it said its wholesaler, Sho Me Power Corp., might be required to do load shedding.

---

Intercounty Electric Cooperative, the regional provider of power in south-central Missouri, asked its members to conserve power Monday evening. 

Here is its statement:

"Due to extreme and extended cold temperatures, our cooperative system and many utilities throughout the region continue to exceed all-time electricity demand. We are urging members to reduce their impact on the grid by reducing electricity use as much as possible. High power consumption levels across the grid have the potential to cause intermittent service disruptions. Taking steps to decrease your power usage at this time will help while we navigate this extreme weather event."

The City of Houston asked its energy users Monday afternoon also to conserve power.

FACT CHECK See inaccurate information in this story? Tell us here.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments