The number of COVID-19 cases continues to rise in Texas County following a month that saw figures jump significantly.
On Oct. 1, there were 369 cases, but by the end of the month the number stood at over 600, prompting a Texas County Memorial Hospital physician to recently urge the public to take necessary steps to protect themselves and their neighbors.
The upturn in cases isn’t unique to Texas County.
Rural hospitals are facing a “transfer crisis,” with urban health centers refusing COVID-19 patients who need more care than can be provided locally, administrators told Gov. Mike Parson and other state leaders last Thursday in a conference call.
Those leaders called on Parson to issue a statewide mask mandate to signal that the COVID-19 pandemic in smaller communities is threatening to overwhelm them.
The call shows the increasing stress health providers are feeling as Missouri COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations hit record levels.
“I respectfully ask what is our plan to address the increased cases and hospitalizations?” asked Texas County Memorial Hospital CEO Wesley Murray, who added: “We don’t seem to have a plan to try to decrease the cases and the hospitalizations.” Other leaders also chimed in with concerns.
October in the state has been the worst month so far for new infections, hospitalizations and reported deaths.
HEALTH DEPARTMENT REPORT
The Texas County Health Department recorded 29 new cases since Friday, it said Monday evening.
There are 58 positive cases in isolation at home. Six are hospitalized — four of those are new. Six have died since the pandemic began, the department said.
The positivity rate — of those testing positive in the last seven days — stood at a whopping 30.2 percent. The state average is 14.8 percent.
Total cases, according to the health department, stands at 676. Of those, 606 are off isolation.
CASES UP AT DISTRICT
Dr. Allen Moss said Monday cases are increasing in the Houston School District following a lull. On Monday, six staff members were positive and six students. The number of quarantines is increasing. The breakdown for employees was one each in the elementary, middle school, high school, a district employee and two at the special education cooperative. Among students, two are in the high school, three in the middle school and one at the elementary school.
“We cannot emphasize enough the importance of following guidelines put out by the Texas County Health Department and the CDC regarding social distancing, masks and handwashing to keep the spread of this virus as minimal as possible,” said Moss.
Moss said many of the quarantines are due to contact outside of the normal school day. Positive cases also often appear to be connected to family members and/or contact outside of school.
The district hopes to return to a five-day week beginning Nov. 16. “Efforts of staff, students and parents are integral to make this happen,” he said.
ALARM AT TCMH
The numbers are a concern, and they are headed in the wrong direction, Murray told the TCMH board of trustees during their monthly meeting last Tuesday.
The increase in positive COVID cases, the same topic echoed just a month ago during the September board meeting, is now an even heavier concern for leadership and providers at the county hospital.
Last week the hospital’s laboratory reported a 35 percent positivity rate of all COVID-19 tests performed, trailing just ahead of Texas County’s positivity rate of 29 percent.
According to the interactive dashboard produced by the Missouri Hospital Association, the positivity rate in the Southwest Region that includes TCMH, was 16.4 percent last week.
The average across the entire state of Missouri was 13.7 percent.
“Texas County has more than doubled the positivity rate of the entire state,” Murray said.
Murray added that data from all of the meetings he has attended recently reports that the fall-winter surge is just now starting and it is expected to get much worse.
Murray mentioned that it has also become increasingly difficult to transfer patients to larger facilities due to diminishing bed capacity in outlying facilities, making the growing need for additional beds a very high priority.
The COVID task force has been working continuously to make adjustments to the delivery of healthcare services each week as the number of positive cases and admissions at TCMH climbs.
“We have completed two departmental moves to expedite the completion of the isolation unit being built on the old East Wing,” Murray said.
Hospice of Care has joined Hutcheson Pharmacy and Home Health of the Ozarks in the building across the street from the hospital. The Cardiopulmonary Rehab Clinic has moved into the building located behind the hospital, where hospice was previously located and overnight sleep studies are performed.
Murray explained that several items ordered, thanks to the hospital’s receipt of CARES Act funds, are currently being installed in the isolation unit. Many of the items needed have been ordered, but have not yet arrived.
Although TCMH is seeing a surge in admissions, personal protective equipment and medication supply is remaining steady.
Many people have taken the public education seriously this year regarding the importance of getting vaccinated against the flu. As a result of the increased demand, flu vaccine supply has taken a hit.
“Our hospital’s supply of flu vaccines was completely depleted on Oct. 16, but as of today we now have 750 more vials thanks to efforts of our hard-working pharmacy team that jumped on our need and got us stocked back up,” Murray said.
