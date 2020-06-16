Members of the Houston City Council learned Monday that an inspection of the city’s sewer system has uncovered a major structural problem in a line near Brushy Creek, which is prone to flooding.
It is estimated that the issue is a major contributor to infiltration of water into the city’s wastewater treatment plant — Maybe as much as 30-40 percent. Repair estimates are being sought from Visu-Sewer, the contractor, and will likely include application of a plastic sealant material in the line that requires no excavation.
The council approved the repairs, asked for frequent updates and that Mayor Willy Walker monitor the project. Pricing is expected as early as Wednesday. Funds would come a restricted account earmarked for such repairs.
