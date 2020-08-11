STATE PRISON

The South Central Correctional Center at Licking is on West Highway 32.

An inmate at a state prison at Licking died Tuesday at a Springfield hospital.

Cleveland Jackson, 63,  was pronounced dead at Cox South. 

Jackson was serving a life without parole sentence for two counts of first-degree murder, first-degree robbery, first-degree assault and two counts of armed criminal action from St. Louis City. He has been in prison since July 1999. 

An autopsy will be conducted, officials said. 

