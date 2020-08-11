Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN SPRINGFIELD HAS ISSUED A * FLOOD ADVISORY FOR... EASTERN LACLEDE COUNTY IN SOUTHWESTERN MISSOURI... WESTERN PULASKI COUNTY IN CENTRAL MISSOURI... NORTHWESTERN TEXAS COUNTY IN SOUTH CENTRAL MISSOURI... * UNTIL 815 PM CDT TUESDAY. * AT 1158 AM CDT, DOPPLER RADAR AND AUTOMATED RAIN GAUGES INDICATED HEAVY RAIN CAUSING MINOR FLOODING IN THE ADVISORY AREA. 2-5 INCHES OF RAIN HAVE FALLEN OVER THE PAST 6 HOURS. * CREEKS, STREAMS, AND LOW WATER CROSSINGS WILL BE ESPECIALLY SUSCEPTIBLE TO THE DANGERS OF FLOODING. LOCATIONS IN THE ADVISORY INCLUDE... WAYNESVILLE... RICHLAND... CROCKER... STOUTLAND... PLATO... LYNCHBURG... FALCON... SUCCESS... ROBY... SWEDEBORG... OZARK SPRINGS... DRY KNOB... BUCYRUS... THIS ADVISORY INCLUDES BUT IS NOT LIMITED TO THE FOLLOWING LOW WATER CROSSINGS... ROUTE O AT JONES CREEK JUST SOUTH OF DIXON... ROUTE T NORTHWEST OF WAYNESVILLE... ROUTE FF AT BEAR CREEK EAST OF STOUTLAND... AND ROUTE HH AT BELL CREEK EAST OF CROCKER. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. MOST FLOOD DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES. A FLOOD ADVISORY MEANS RIVER OR STREAM FLOWS ARE ELEVATED, OR PONDING OF WATER IN URBAN OR OTHER AREAS IS OCCURRING OR IS IMMINENT. &&