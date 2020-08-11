An inmate at a state prison at Licking died Tuesday at a Springfield hospital.
Cleveland Jackson, 63, was pronounced dead at Cox South.
Jackson was serving a life without parole sentence for two counts of first-degree murder, first-degree robbery, first-degree assault and two counts of armed criminal action from St. Louis City. He has been in prison since July 1999.
An autopsy will be conducted, officials said.
