An inmate at the South Central Correctional Center died Thursday morning, the Missouri Department of Corrections said.
Michael Tiller, 62, was serving a life sentence without parole for first-degree murder from St. Louis. He has been in prison since November 1991. The department said he died of apparent natural causes.
