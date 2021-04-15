PRISON DEATH

An inmate at the South Central Correctional Center died Thursday, April 15. 

An inmate at the South Central Correctional Center died Thursday morning, the Missouri Department of Corrections said.

Michael Tiller, 62, was serving a life sentence without parole for first-degree murder from St. Louis. He has been in prison since November 1991. The department said he died of apparent natural causes.

FACT CHECK See inaccurate information in this story? Tell us here.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments