INMATE DEATH

An inmate at the South Central Correctional Center in Licking died Wednesday afternoon at Texas County Memorial Hospital in Houston.

The Missouri Department of Corrections said Roudy Pierre, 46, was serving a life sentence for first-degree murder, two counts of first-degree assault and three counts of armed criminal action from Clay County. 

He had been in prison since November 2000.

An autopsy will be performed, the department said. 

