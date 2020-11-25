An inmate at the South Central Correctional Center in Licking died Wednesday afternoon at Texas County Memorial Hospital in Houston.
The Missouri Department of Corrections said Roudy Pierre, 46, was serving a life sentence for first-degree murder, two counts of first-degree assault and three counts of armed criminal action from Clay County.
He had been in prison since November 2000.
An autopsy will be performed, the department said.
