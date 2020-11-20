PRISONER DIES

An inmate housed at Licking died Thursday, Nov. 19, at TCMH. 

An inmate housed at the South Central Correctional Center at Licking died Thursday afternoon at Texas County Memorial Hospital at Houston.

Billy Godfrey, 57, was serving a life sentence for 35 counts of first-degree statutory sodomy from Phelps County. He had been in prison since October 2015.

Prison officials said he died of apparent natural causes.

