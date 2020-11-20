An inmate housed at the South Central Correctional Center at Licking died Thursday afternoon at Texas County Memorial Hospital at Houston.
Billy Godfrey, 57, was serving a life sentence for 35 counts of first-degree statutory sodomy from Phelps County. He had been in prison since October 2015.
Prison officials said he died of apparent natural causes.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.