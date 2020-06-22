INDEPENDENCE DAY PARADE

Houston resident Gary Parish is surrounded by kids and flags while riding on a float during the Independence Day parade hosted by the Houston Area Chamber of Commerce.

The third annual Independence Day Parade hosted by the Houston Area Chamber of Commerce will take place this Saturday evening on Grand Avenue in downtown business district.

Chamber executive director Angie Quinlan said the parade lineup will begin at 5:30 p.m. in the Houston High School parking lot and the parade will start at 6.

Businesses, churches, organizations, military veterans and other individuals are encouraged to participate. Quinlan said classic cars and motorcycles would be a welcome addition.

Members of American Legion Post 41 in Houston will be in the parade and will distribute about 500 hand-held American flags to spectators.

The chamber’s annual fireworks show occurs Saturday at dark at the chamber fairgrounds on U.S. 63 in the northern part of town. Parking is free.

For more information about the parade or to sign up for it, call Quinlan at 417-967-2220 or email information@houstonmochamber.com.

