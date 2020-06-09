The third annual Independence Day Parade hosted by the Houston Area Chamber of Commerce will take place in the evening of Saturday, June 27, on Grand Avenue downtown.
Chamber executive director Angie Quinlan said the lineup will begin at 5:30 p.m. in the Houston High School parking lot and the parade will start at 6.
Businesses, churches, organizations, military veterans and other individuals are encouraged to participate. Quinlan said classic cars and motorcycles would be a welcome addition.
Members of American Legion Post 41 in Houston will be in the parade and will distribute about 500 hand-held American flags to spectators.
The chamber’s annual fireworks show will take place the same day at the chamber fairgrounds on U.S. 63 in the northern part of town. The show will begin at dark and parking will be free.
For more information about the parade or to sign up for it, call Quinlan at 417-967-2220 or email information@houstonmochamber.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.