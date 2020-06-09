INDEPENDENCE DAY PARADE

American Legion Post 41 commander Bob Joens, left, and finance officer Tyler DeHart enjoy participating in last year's Independence Day Parade in Houston.

 FILE PHOTO

The third annual Independence Day Parade hosted by the Houston Area Chamber of Commerce will take place in the evening of Saturday, June 27, on Grand Avenue downtown.

Chamber executive director Angie Quinlan said the lineup will begin at 5:30 p.m. in the Houston High School parking lot and the parade will start at 6.

Businesses, churches, organizations, military veterans and other individuals are encouraged to participate. Quinlan said classic cars and motorcycles would be a welcome addition.

Members of American Legion Post 41 in Houston will be in the parade and will distribute about 500 hand-held American flags to spectators.

The chamber’s annual fireworks show will take place the same day at the chamber fairgrounds on U.S. 63 in the northern part of town. The show will begin at dark and parking will be free.

For more information about the parade or to sign up for it, call Quinlan at 417-967-2220 or email information@houstonmochamber.com.

FACT CHECK See inaccurate information in this story? Tell us here.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments