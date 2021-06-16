The Houston Area Chamber of Commerce will host two events in recognition of the birth of the United States on Saturday, June 26.
The fourth annual Independence Day Parade is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Grand Avenue in downtown Houston. The parade lineup will begin at 5:30 p.m. in the high school parking lot.
In conjunction with the parade, personnel from Houston’s American Legion Post 41 will provide free hot dogs, chips and bottled water (while supplies last) from 4 to 7 p.m. in the Lone Star Plaza (between First Street and Grand Avenue). As part of a nationwide program, Legion members will also have commemorative lapel pins and certificates available to all Vietnam War veterans.
The annual fireworks show is set for dark that same evening at the chamber fairgrounds (on North U.S. 63).
Popcorn, funnel cakes, snow cones and soda will be available to buy at the Cook Shack during the show. The City of Houston contributed $4,000 toward the purchase of fireworks.
For more information or to enter the parade, call chamber director Angie Quinlan at 417-9670-2220 or email information@houstonmochamber.com.
