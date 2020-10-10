The number of positive isolated COVID-19 cases in Texas County increased 5 from Thursday to Friday.
There were 45 positive cases in isolation, and seven were hospitalized on Friday.
The total cumulative total stands at 453. Of those, 399 have recovered and are off isolation.
