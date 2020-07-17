On Aug. 4, there are a number of ways to vote. If you cannot vote in person, you can submit a request for an absentee or mail-in ballot. July 22 at 5 p.m. is the deadline to request an absentee or mail-in ballot for the Aug. 4 election.
It's easier now than ever before to vote absentee. This year, you can vote absentee without a notary if you have contracted coronavirus or are at-risk. Absentee ballots may be requested in person at your local election authority up until the day before Election Day.
You are eligible to vote by mail if you are a registered voter. Learn more about the process here, and keep in mind that mail-in ballots must be mailed back through U.S. mail in time for receipt on Election Day.
