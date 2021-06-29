Hutcheson Pharmacy will host a special event Wednesday at its U.S. 63 location next to McDonald’s of Houston.
There will be free hot dogs and drinks from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Custard by C-Sue will be on scene from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
Free COVID-19 vaccine will be provided by Texas County Memorial Hospital home health/hospice employees in quarters next to the pharmacy.
There will be a cooler basket giveaway. Persons can register in the lobby at 1422 S. Sam Houston Blvd., Suite 100, Houston. The drawing is at 5:30 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.