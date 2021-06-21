Hutcheson Pharmacy will hold a special event Wednesday, June 30, at its U.S. 63 location next to McDonald’s of Houston.

There will be free hot dogs and drinks from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Custard by C-Sue will be on scene from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Free COVID-19 vaccine will be provided by Texas County Memorial Hospital home health/hospice employees in quarters next to the pharmacy.

There will be a cooler basket giveaway. Persons can register in the lobby at 1422 S. Sam Houston Blvd., Suite 100, Houston. The drawing is at 5:30 p.m.

