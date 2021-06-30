...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...
The Flash Flood Watch continues for
* Portions of southeast Kansas, including the following areas,
Bourbon, Cherokee and Crawford. Portions of Missouri, including
the following areas, Barry, Barton, Benton, Camden, Cedar,
Christian, Dade, Dallas, Dent, Douglas, Greene, Hickory, Howell,
Jasper, Laclede, Lawrence, Maries, McDonald, Miller, Morgan,
Newton, Ozark, Phelps, Polk, Pulaski, St. Clair, Stone, Taney,
Texas, Vernon, Webster and Wright.
* Through this evening.
* A very moist air mass with a slow moving weak front over the area
will continue to have the potential to produce clusters of heavy
rain producing showers and thunderstorms with localized rainfall
rates of two inches per hour or more possible.
* Localized flash flooding will be possible. Watch for flash
flooding in areas where heavy rain has occurred or has occurred
upstream from your location.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor radar trends and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
&&
