Two Texas County entities were awarded funds Tuesday by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Public housing authorities at Houston and Cabool received money. Houston received $121,456, while Cabool was earmarked for $76,836. It awarded $37,708,190 to public housing authorities in Missouri. 

The grants announced are provided through HUD's Capital Fund Program, which offers annual funding to all public housing authorities to build, renovate and/or modernize the public housing in their communities. Housing authorities can use the funding to complete large-scale improvements such as replacing roofs or making energy-efficient upgrades to heating system and installing water conservation measures.

 

FACT CHECK See inaccurate information in this story? Tell us here.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments