Two Texas County entities were awarded funds Tuesday by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
Public housing authorities at Houston and Cabool received money. Houston received $121,456, while Cabool was earmarked for $76,836. It awarded $37,708,190 to public housing authorities in Missouri.
The grants announced are provided through HUD's Capital Fund Program, which offers annual funding to all public housing authorities to build, renovate and/or modernize the public housing in their communities. Housing authorities can use the funding to complete large-scale improvements such as replacing roofs or making energy-efficient upgrades to heating system and installing water conservation measures.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.