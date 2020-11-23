Texas and Howell counties were battling Monday for first place in the fall firearms deer season, the Missouri Department of Conservation. The season ended Tuesday.

At presstime Monday, Howell County led the leaderboard with 3,168. Texas County followed with 3,111.

The breakdown in Texas County: bucks, 1,739; button bucks, 247; and does, 1,125.

Other leaders in the state were: Franklin (3,109) third; Benton (2,690) fourth; and Bollinger (2,599), fifth. 

 It will take a late surge in the county to surpass last year’s total. In 2019, hunters killed 3,734 during the firearms deer season. Hunters were hindered during the first week because  of rain and wind.

FACT CHECK See inaccurate information in this story? Tell us here.

0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Load comments