DEER KILL

Jason Blackwelder of Elk Creek killed this 21-point buck during the firearms portion of deer season. 

 Submitted photo

Howell County edged out Texas County on Saturday afternoon in the fall firearms deer season hunt. 

The Missouri Department of Conservation reported that 2,765 had been killed in Howell County. Texas County trailed by 11 at 2,754. The breakdown in the county was: 1,577 bucks, 213, button bucks and 964 does.

Other state leaders: Franklin, third, 2,639; Benton, fourth, 2,398; and Bollinger, fifth, 2,341. 

The season ends Tuesday.

